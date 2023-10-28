Comelec says arson attacks hit 2 Maguindanao schools to be used for barangay polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A fire which the Commission on Elections said was deliberately started by unidentified individuals hit the Ruminimbang Elementary School in Barira, Maguindanao del Norte on October 28, 2023. The school is a voting center for the 2023 barangay elections.

The schools – located in Maguindanao del Norte barangays listed as areas of grave concern for the 2023 barangay elections – are designated voting centers for the October 30 vote

MANILA, Philippines – Two schools in separate towns in Maguindanao del Norte were hit by fire two days before the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, incidents which the Commission on Elections (Comelec) believes were deliberate.

The first incident took place in Ruminimbang Elementary School in Barangay Ruminimbang in the town of Barira on Saturday, October 28, past 1 am.

No casualty was reported, the Comelec said, although classrooms from first to fourth grade were burned.

At 4 am, another blaze also struck Dalican Pilot Elementary School – some 73 kilometers away from the first school – situated in Barangay Dalican Poblacion in the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat.

“The buildings were poured with three gallons of gasoline by unknown perpetrators that caused the burning of two classrooms and the school canteen,” the poll body said.

During elections in the Philippines, schools are used as voting centers.

The two barangays fall under the red category in the Comelec’s list of areas of concern, indicating that the election situation there was grave.

Despite the incidents, the poll body said elections can still push through in the said areas.

“Our election officers conducted an ocular inspection, and they reported that the elections can still be held in the schools struck by fire. There are still usable classrooms,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said on Saturday.

In Lanao del Norte, a fire also hit the library of Poona Piagapo Central Elementary School in Barangay Old Poblacion in the town of Poona Piagapo at 4 am on Saturday.

Garcia, citing the provincial election supervisor, said initial findings point to faulty electrical wiring as the cause of the fire. – Rappler.com