Davao Oriental Governor Corazon Malanyaon dies

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Davao Oriental Governor Corazon “Cora” Malanyaon has passed away on Wednesday, June 28. She would have turned 74 this August.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) provincial director Orly Cabaobao confirmed Malanyaon’s passing.

Details were unclear as of this posting, but Malanyaon had been having health problems.

A public accountant and lawyer, Malanyaon was serving a fresh term since her election as governor in 2022, a position she first held in 2007. She had also served as a congresswoman of the province.

Jowel Owano, a staff at the provincial governor’s office, said the capitol was deeply saddened by the passing of Malanyaon.

“Everyone in the governor’s office is crying, and they went home early,” Owano told Rappler.

Before she became governor, Malanyaon was elected as representative of Davao Oriental’s 1st District for six years, from 2001 to 2007.

Then Malanyaon was elected governor for three consecutive terms from 2007 to 2016.

After she completed her first three terms as governor, she ran unopposed as representative of Davao Oriental’s 1st District and held that position again from 2016 to 2022.

She started her political career as a member of the Davao City Council from 1986 to 1987, and again from 1988 to 1992.

In 2022, Malanyaon ran for governor again under the Nacionalista Party (NP). She was unopposed again.

Malanyaon was born on August 22, 1949 in Barangay Taytayan in the town of Cateel in Davao Oriental.

She is survived by her husband Luis Jr. and daughter Michelle Malanyaon Centeno. – Rappler.com