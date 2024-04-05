Davao police deploys special tracker team to get fugitive preacher

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PREACHER. Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and a friend of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Authorities still hope embattled Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s lawyers would be able to persuade the self-proclaimed ‘appointed son of God’ to surrender

DAVAO, Philippines – The Davao police stepped up efforts to capture embattled Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, creating a special team to spearhead the manhunt for the fugitive preacher.

A special tracker team was created and deployed by Philippine National Police-Southern Mindanao director Brigadier General Alden Delvo, to capture the elusive preacher, said police regional spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey on Thursday, April 4.

Over local broadcaster Bombo Radyo-Davao, Dela Rey called on Quiboloy to just surrender, and defend himself in court.

“We appeal to him to likewise surrender, just like his other co-accused did,” she said.

Quiboloy is wanted in connection with two criminal cases filed in Davao City, one for child abuse and the other for sexual abuse. Only the preacher was charged with sexual abuse.

One of the six accused in the child abuse case, Cresente Canada, was arrested by authorities in the village of Tamayong, while four others – Paulene and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Sylvia Cemañes, and Jackielyn Roy – subsequently surrendered on two separate occasions since on Wednesday, April 3. All the five Quiboloy associates posted an P80,000 bail each.

Quiboloy, who styles himself as the “appointed son of God” and “owner of the universe,” and several of his church associates are also facing a legal battle before a Pasig regional court for human trafficking, a non-bailable offense.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Regional Director Arcelito Albao, “We’re expecting, sana, na mag-surrender si pastor (hopefully, the pastor will surrender).”

Albao told reporters that the NBI was equipped with tracking equipment, but could not pinpoint Quiboloy’s location because, apparently, the preacher has not been using electronic gadgets such as cell phones and laptops.

“Pastor Quiboloy does not use gadgets. That’s why we cannot trace his location,” he told reporters.

Authorities said they believe the fugitive pastor is still in the Davao region, and they warned that anyone found helping him hide faces the prospect of being charged in court.

The Davao police has also called on concerned citizens with useful information about Quiboloy’s whereabouts to get in touch with the police.

“Rest assured that your (informants’) personal details will be treated confidentially,” Dela Rey said.

Authorities searched Quiboloy’s known addresses in Davao City, including a luxurious mountain property in the village of Tamayong village, a school owned by the preacher in Davao City, and a beachfront resort on Samal Island, on Wednesday, but failed to locate the wanted preacher.

Delvo said authorities were hoping that Quiboloy’s lawyers would be able to persuade the preacher to turn himself in, and face the child abuse and sexual abuse cases in a Davao court. – Rappler.com