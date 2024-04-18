Town shuts down dental clinic as NBI arrests fake dentist in Negros Occidental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The National Bureau of Investigation arrests the alleged impostor following a complaint from the Philippine Dental Association in Negros Occidental

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A town government in Negros Occidental shut down a dental clinic on Tuesday, April 16, following the arrest of a 30-year-old woman who allegedly posed as a dentist.

Hinigaran Mayor Nadie Arceo issued the closure order against the Happy Smile Dental Clinic in Barangay Tagda, a day after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested Ana Marie Sanipa for allegedly practicing dentistry without credentials.

Renoir Baldovino, NBI-Bacolod chief, said Sanipa, a resident of Barangay Tugis, Hinigaran, was the subject of a complaint filed by the Philippine Dental Association (PDA) in Negros Occidental.

Baldovino said investigators confirmed that Sanipa was not a licensed dentist registered with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

An undercover NBI agent posed as a patient and visited Sanipa’s clinic on Monday, April 15, leading to her arrest.

A complaint was filed against Sanipa at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for operating a dental clinic and practicing dentistry without a certification, registration, and professional identification card.

Sanipa, who posted bail on Wednesday afternoon, April 17, declined to give comments about her arrest, the closure of her clinic, and the accusations leveled at her.

Arceo, who expressed surprise about the operation of the dental clinic, said the local government would be stricter in issuing permits to private health facilities as a result of the shocking discovery. He warned about the danger posed by unqualified dental and medical practitioners to public health and safety. – Rappler.com