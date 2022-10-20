Governors of 2 new Maguindanao provinces assume posts

WOMEN OF POWER. Maguindanao del Sur Governor Mariam Mangudadatu (left) and Maguindanao del Norte Governor Ainee Sinsuat (right) assume their new posts on Thursday, October 20.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The first governors of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur assumed their posts as the leaders of the two new provinces on Thursday, October 20.

The event referred to as Grand Kanduli (feast in Maguindanao) at the capitol in Buluan town marked the end of Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu’s governorship of the old province and the beginning of her leadership in Maguindanao del Sur.

Mangudadatu, the first female governor of Maguindanao, also became the province’s last. Now, she holds the distinction of being the first governor of Maguindanao del Sur.

Ainee Sinsuat, became the erstwhile province’s last vice governor and also assumed her post as the first governor of Maguindanao del Norte.

The two female politicians come from well-entrenched political families in the two predominantly Muslim provinces. Their new positions further tightened the grip and strengthened the influence of their families on local politics.

Mangudadatu said her and Sinsuat’s rise as the leaders of the two new provinces were provided for by Republic Act No. 11550, the 2021 law that divided Maguindanao.

The statement was a jab at local politicians who have questioned the legality of her and Sinsuat’s move to assume the gubernatorial posts of the two new provinces.

Mangudadatu pointed out that the 2021 law was ratified via a plebiscite in September 2022, and Maguindanao’s electorate overwhelmingly voted for it.

Aside from the two new governors, Maguindanao del Sur’s and Maguindanao del Norte’s first vice governors – Nathaniel Midtimbang and Sharifudin Tucao Mastura – also assumed their new posts.

Initially, each provincial board will have four members who were elected in the May elections.

Officials said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would need to appoint more members to the two provincial legislatures.

The lists of nominees have been submitted to Malacañang, said Sinsuat.

The two new provinces would also be represented in Congress by the old Maguindanao’s two elected district representatives: Shahara “Bai Dimple” Ibrahim-Mastura for Maguindanao del Norte, and Mohammad Paglas for Maguindanao del Sur.

Sinsuat said her first executive order would officially create Maguindanao del Norte’s transition team and designate the new provincial government’s department heads.

Sinsuat said the transition period would be until December 31, and the full separation of the two provinces is expected to take place on New Year’s Day in 2023.

Based on RA 11550, nearly everything would be split by the two provincial governments, from the legislature, workforce, and assets to debts.

During the period, officials of the two provinces would need to agree on the list of properties, employees, and even debts that would be shared, according to Maguindanao del Sur provincial administrator Cyrus Torreña. – Rappler.com