Mindanao
Mindanao
obituary

Lake Sebu Mayor Gandam of South Cotabato, 66

Rommel Rebollido

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lake Sebu Mayor Gandam of South Cotabato, 66

Lake Sebu Mayor Floro Gandam, 66

Lake Sebu LGU

Vice Mayor Remmie Unggol orders a month-long mourning for Gandam

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Mayor Floro Gandam of Lake Sebu in South Cotabato died early Tuesday morning, October 3. He had just turned 66 on September 21.

Gandam’s widow, Maria, said her husband died in a General Santos City hospital past midnight on Tuesday.

She said the mayor suffered a stroke on September 28 and was in a coma for three days before doctors declared him dead. His remains were scheduled to be transported back to Lake Sebu on Tuesday.

Vice Mayor Remmie Unggol ordered a month-long mourning for Gandam, . During this period, the town will fly all Philippine flags at half-mast.

His widow requested privacy and said the the family will soon issue a statement regarding the mayor’s death.

Gandam, previously the town’s vice mayor, was on his second term as mayor. He ran in the 2022 local elections under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Philippine politicians

Soccsksargen

South Cotabato