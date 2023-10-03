Lake Sebu Mayor Gandam of South Cotabato, 66

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Mayor Floro Gandam of Lake Sebu in South Cotabato died early Tuesday morning, October 3. He had just turned 66 on September 21.

Gandam’s widow, Maria, said her husband died in a General Santos City hospital past midnight on Tuesday.

She said the mayor suffered a stroke on September 28 and was in a coma for three days before doctors declared him dead. His remains were scheduled to be transported back to Lake Sebu on Tuesday.

Vice Mayor Remmie Unggol ordered a month-long mourning for Gandam, . During this period, the town will fly all Philippine flags at half-mast.

His widow requested privacy and said the the family will soon issue a statement regarding the mayor’s death.

Gandam, previously the town’s vice mayor, was on his second term as mayor. He ran in the 2022 local elections under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan. – Rappler.com