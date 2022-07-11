Mysterious murder of 2 kids, companions evokes horror in Misamis Oriental

The bodies of two children and two adults are riddled with bullets and found on a secluded road in Villanueva town in Misamis Oriental before morning on July 9

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Local officials and police authorities in Northern Mindanao on Monday, July 11, expressed alarm over the mysterious and grisly murders of two children and their adult companions in the industrial town of Villanueva in Misamis Oriental province over the weekend.

The children, six-year-old and 15-year-old Maranaos, along with two adults were riddled with bullets and found dead on a road in Purok 9, Barangay Imelda in Villanueva town before morning on Saturday.

Police said wires were used to tie the hands of the victims, and their mouths were covered with duct tape.

Investigators said five empty shells from a caliber .45 pistol and three others from a 9-mm pistol were found at the crime scene.

The group’s car, a white KIA Picanto bearing license plates KAB-2194, was set on fire at around 8 pm in Purok 7, Barangay Linangkayan, in Naawan town, some 91 kilometers from where the victims’ bloodied bodies were found.

The gruesome murders evoked horror among local officials and residents in Misamis Oriental, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao ordered the province’s police to focus on solving the case.

Investigators remained clueless about any possible motive for the murders and the group behind the crime.

Police said the bullet-riddled bodies were found at around 4 am on Saturday after a resident reported seeing a dead person in the secluded area.

Police regional spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Michelle Olaivar said the victims were abducted in Iligan City and then brought to Naawan town where the car was burned on Friday night.

“Our investigators are sure that the victims were in this car when they were abducted and brought to Naawan and Villanueva town from Iligan City,” Olaivar said.

She said the two children were accompanied by a debt collector named Joy from Initao town, Misamis Oriental, and a driver identified only as Noel Jr.

A witness told investigators that he was driving home when he saw a body sprawled on the road and at least three people standing near the body from a distance in Barangay Imelda, Villanueva town.

“I fled the scene out of fear. I saw no one with them,” the witness told reporters.

When he returned together with the police, all four were already dead, their bodies all riddled with bullets. – Rappler. com