NPA leader, wife, 4 others slain in Sultan Kudarat clash

The military launches pursuit operations against several rebels who fled after about 24 minutes of the firefight

Soldiers killed a ranking New People’s Army (NPA) leader, his wife, and four other rebels in a fierce encounter in Sultan Kudarat province on Thursday, November 24.

The exchange of firepower took place between troops from the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion and rebels from a sub-regional command of the NPA along the boundaries of Sandigan and Mudti in the village of Chua in Bagumbayan town, the military said on Friday, November 25.

Lieutenant Colonel Frederick Chicote, the 7th IB commander, identified the killed NPA leader as Dennis Dolunan, an executive committee member and deputy secretary of the East Daguma Front under the NPA’s Far South Mindanao sub-regional command.

Dolunan’s wife Lailyn, who served as the group’s medic, was also killed during the encounter, Chicote said.

The military identified two others who were killed as Sep and Jerry Casa. Two others, both male, have remained unidentified as of this posting.

Chicote said the military launched pursuit operations against several rebels who were able to escape after about 24 minutes of the firefight.

He said troops encountered at least 10 rebels, including those killed.

The military found four firearms – an AK47 and three M16 rifles – ammunition, NPA papers, mobile phones, and other personal belongings, including motorcycle registration papers under the name of Jerry Casa.

None of the soldiers were hurt, Chicote said.

Colonel Michael Santos, the commander of the Army’s 603rd Brigade, ordered troops to tighten security measures in the area.

He said the encounter with Dolunan’s group meant that “remnants” of the NPA were operating in Sultan Kudarat in Soccsksargen. – Rappler.com