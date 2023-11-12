Rewards await informants, those who catch Jumalon killers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AT WORK. Murdered Misamis Occidental broadcaster Juan Jumalon during an October 22, 2023 livestream, days before his fatal shooting.

The announcement comes as the body of broadcaster Juan Jumalon is laid to rest exactly a week after he was shot and killed inside a radio announcer’s booth

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The Misamis Occidental provincial government and the family of murdered broadcaster Juan “Johnny Walker” Jumalon announced more than P3 million in rewards awaiting informants and law enforcers who can catch those behind the fatal November 5 shooting in Calamba town.

The announcement comes as the remains of the broadcaster were laid to rest on Sunday morning, November 12, exactly a week after Jumalon was shot and killed inside a radio announcer’s booth, in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

Jumalon’s murder shocked many because he was doing a live radio show, and it was unwittingly broadcast over 94.7 Gold FM-Calamba. The gun attack was also inadvertently livestreamed on Facebook.

Jumalon’s son Stephen Kyle announced through a Facebook post a total reward of P600,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the gunman. About P500,000 would come from the Misamis Oriental provincial government.

Jumalon’s son also announced a reward of P3 million from the provincial government for the arrest of the killers.

He said the identities of those who help provide useful information would be kept confidential.

Captain Jorie Ragonio, the chief of the Calamba town police, said he was confident that law enforcers would soon catch Jumalon’s killers.

“Kita-kita lang ta sa finals (We’ll see each other in the finals),” Ragonio told reporters.

Jumalon’s remains were taken from his house in Misamis Occidental to a church, and then to a cemetery.

His grieving family and friends called for justice during his funeral. – Rappler.com