2 killed, 5 hurt as rival groups clash in Maguindanao del Norte

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – At least two people were killed and five others were hurt during a gun violence in a town in Maguindanao del Norte, on Monday, October 30.

The clash was between rival groups in Bugawas, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, said Lieutenant Colonel Esmael Madin, the town’s police chief.

Datu Odin Sinsuat is the hometown of a well-entrenched political dynasty in Maguindanao del Norte. It has a history of election violence.

The deadly clash happened hours before polling precincts opened for the barangay and SK elections.

In Basilan, another BARMM province, six people, including a barangay chairman, were hurt during an attack in Barangay Lahi-Lahi in Tuburan town.

The barangay chairman was identified as Ibrahim Atang of Lahi-Lahi.

Police-Basilan director, Colonel Carlos Madronio, said the attack took place just outside a polling precinct following a confrontation.

Earlier, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) raised the red alert level in the region and its special territory in Cotabato province in time for the grassroot elections.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo announced the move as part of the regional government’s preparatory measures to ensure the safety and security of the electoral process.

Effective 5 pm on Sunday, October 29, the alert status at the BARMM’s operation center has been raised from blue to red.

Sinarimbo said the center would operate 24 hours a day, maintaining a full complement of personnel who would monitor and respond to any emergent situations.

He said rescue teams are on standby to swiftly address any urgent matters that may arise throughout the electoral process.

Sinarimbo also said the election monitoring center has been activated to oversee the conduct of the elections, and municipal local government operations officers have been deployed across the BARMM. – – with reports from Richard Falcatan/Rappler