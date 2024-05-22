Young man from Iligan nabbed with over P1M worth of shabu in Pagadian

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Pagadian police say the 19-year-old suspect from Northern Mindanao yielded 160 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines – Authorities arrested a young man from Iligan City and seized more than P1 million worth of suspected shabu (meth) from him during an operation in Pagadian City on Tuesday afternoon, May 21.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gilzen Niño Manese, Pagadian City police chief, identified the suspect as 19-year-old Benhalid Ampuan of Barangay Tambacan, Iligan City, in Northern Mindanao.

Manese said on Wednesday, May 22, that Ampuan was arrested by policemen during a buy- bust operation at Purok Malipayon, Barangay Dao, Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur at around 2:32 pm on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly yielded some 160 grams of suspected shabu packed in eight plastic sachets.

Authorities said the suspected illegal drugs were estimated to be worth P1.108 million.

Police confiscated Ampuan’s mobile phone, the marked money given to him by an agent who posed as a buyer, and several other items.

Manese said Ampuan was placed under the custody of Pagadian City police, while a complaint for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 was being prepared against him.

Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, police director in the Zamboanga Peninsula region, said the arrest was made as a result of the collaboration of the Pagadian police and the Philippine National Police’s Regional Intelligence Division. –Rappler.com