NDRRMC records 14 deaths due to Typhoon Odette

AFTERMATH. Cebu City residents clean up debris in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette after its onslaught midnight of December 17, 2021.

Western Visayas has the most fatalities with 6, while 7 were still missing in Negros Occidental

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday, December 17, released an initial toll on the number of individuals who died due to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette (Rai).

On Friday, NDRRMC chief Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said they recorded a total of 14 deaths so far. The typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, seven people were still missing, while two were injured.

Based on the NDRRMC’s initial data, a total of 84,674 families or 338,664 individuals. All the data were still subject for validation, according to the NDRRMC.

Western Visayas

In Western Visayas, six people died due to the typhoon (two in Guimaras, three in Negros Occidental, and one in Iloilo City). Meanwhile, seven were still missing in Negros Occidental.

A total of 5,864 families or 17,238 individuals were affected by Typhoon Odette in the region.

The following provinces were experiencing power interruption:

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Central Visayas recorded four deaths – two in Cebu City and two in Lapu-Lapu City. The provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental were experiencing power interruption.

Meanwhile, Cebu and Bohol were experiencing communication/ signal interruption. According to the NDRRMC, the Mactan Airport remains non-operational and trips in all ports in the region are temporarily suspended.

Eastern Visayas

In Eastern Visayas, only one death was recorded in the region (Southern Leyte). A total of 5,275 families or 20,103 individuals were affected.

The province of Biliran was experiencing power interruption. Meanwhile, the provinces of Southern Leyte, Leyte, and Eastern Samar were experiencing power and communication interruptions.

Northern Mindanao and Caraga

Northern Mindanao recorded one death and one injured, based on the NDRRMC’s data. A total of 1,399 families or 5,984 individuals were affected.

In Caraga, two were reported dead. A total of 10,111 families or 36,303 individuals were affected.

The provinces of Dinagat Islands, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, and portions of Surigao del Sur were experiencing power interruptions. Meanwhile, Siargao and Dinagat Islands were experiencing signal interruption. – Rappler.com