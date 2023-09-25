At Home sa Abroad: How this seafarer turned lawyer fights for OFWs at sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In this episode, Rappler speaks with a seafarer turned lawyer about his journey from marine engineering to representing seafarers and their families in times when they need legal assistance

MANILA, Philippines – Every last Sunday of September, the Philippines celebrates National Seafarers’ Day.

The worldwide shipping sector would be incomplete without the presence of Filipino seafarers. Data from the Maritime Industry Authority show that the Philippines deployed over 400,000 seafarers yearly from 2017 up until the COVID-19 pandemic.

And even when the pandemic affected shipping worldwide and caused a 57% drop in the Philippine seafarer deployment in 2020, over 200,000 Filipinos still manned the vessels plying the world that year.

But seafarers, like other overseas Filipino workers, deal with issues affecting their welfare. With the sector mostly invisible, how do they fight for their rights?

In this episode of At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos, Rappler multimedia reporter Michelle Abad speaks with seafarer turned lawyer Niko Tolentino to talk about his journey from marine engineering to representing seafarers and their families in times when they need legal assistance.

