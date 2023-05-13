At Home sa Abroad: Filipino mom and daughter champion diversity in US

On Mother's Day, Rappler speaks to immigrant mom and daughter Roselle Rogers and Monchette Gonda about how they support each other in living out their shared diversity advocacy in the workplace

MANILA, Philippines – Like other Asians, many Filipinos would attest to having their parents try to influence their career paths. Many try to push their children into the medical field, while others, perhaps law or business. Some immigrant Filipino parents say they only want to ensure a bright future for their children.

In the case of US-based Filipino mother and daughter Roselle Rogers and Monchette Gonda, Roselle wanted Monchette to pursue medicine. But Monchette ended up following her mom’s footsteps in the business world and in championing diversity in the workplace.

Moving to any new place in the world makes one realize their uniqueness and how people are treated differently. In the diverse United States, immigrants Roselle and Monchette are in the business of making work more accessible and inclusive.

For Mother’s Day, Rappler speaks to Roselle, executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy at Circa, and her daughter Monchette, marketing manager at Chime, who take us into their journey of immigrating from the Philippines and how they inspire each other in their careers of human resources and financial technology.

Watch as Roselle and Monchette explain why diversity matters, and why Filipinos should feel empowered to “take up space” in At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos, hosted by Rappler multimedia reporter Michelle Abad.

Watch the video on Rappler at 9 am, on Sunday, May 14.

At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos is Rappler’s one-stop video podcast for all things Filipino diaspora. – Rappler.com

