At Home sa Abroad: Commemorating Independence Day as a Filipino abroad

In this episode, we talk about what it means to celebrate Philippine independence, even when one is far away from home

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Independence Day Council Inc. (PIDCI), a nonprofit organization based in the United States, is best known for what it claims to be the biggest Philippine Independence Day parade outside the Philippines.

But there is more to PIDCI than parades. The organization also aims to empower Filipinos in America, and strengthen unity and cooperation among the community.

On its first Independence Day episode, At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos hosted by multimedia reporter Michelle Abad features Nora Galleros, PIDCI president, to talk about what it means to celebrate Philippine independence, even when one is far away from home.

Watch the video on Rappler at 7 pm (Manila time) on Monday, June 12. – Rappler.com

At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos is Rappler’s one-stop video podcast for all things Filipino diaspora.

Watch other At Home sa Abroad episodes: