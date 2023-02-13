At Home sa Abroad: How this Gen Z couple is making their LDR work

Rappler speaks to a young Filipino couple on how they made their decision to maintain a long distance relationship, and how they make it work more than 11,000 kilometers away from each other

MANILA, Philippines – With millions of Filipinos working and living abroad, a good fraction of them likely have partners back in the Philippines, patiently waiting for the day they meet again.

Meanwhile, there are also the Filipinos who meet special people of different nationalities abroad, and keep their love alive from the Philippines.

It goes without saying that long distance relationships (LDRs) take courage to choose and undertake. With many good opportunities abroad, how willing are you to risk your relationship?

In this Valentine’s Day episode of At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos, Rappler multimedia reporter Michelle Abad speaks to a young Filipino couple who have chosen to embark on an LDR. Sam Vergara, a supply chain executive, joins Rappler in the studio, while her partner Jack Palou, a language assistant, joins the discussion virtually from Spain.

The two have been together for less than a year, but still took the plunge of maintaining long distance relationship. Listen to what went behind their decision and how they make it work, more than 11,000 kilometers away from each other.

Watch the video on Rappler at 7 pm, on Monday, February 13.

At Home sa Abroad: Stories of Overseas Filipinos is Rappler’s one-stop video podcast for all things Filipino diaspora. – Rappler.com

Watch other At Home sa Abroad episodes: