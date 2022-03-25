Pacquiao sister-in-law, 2 others begin race for General Santos’ top post

CAMPAIGN. Senator Manny Pacquiao's sister-in-law Lorelei Pacquiao waves as she and members of her ticket start campaigning for key positions in General Santos on Friday, March 25.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – The sister-in-law of presidential bet Senator Manny Pacquiao, a congresswoman, and a businessman launched their respective campaigns for the city’s mayoral post on Friday, March 25.

The mayoral post is being sought by Councilor Lorelie Pacquiao, leader of the city’s Liga ng mga Barangay, South Cotabato 1st District Representative Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles, and local business leader Elmer Catulpos.

The mayoral post will be left vacant by Mayor Ronnel Rivera who is running for congressman in the city. The congressional post is also being sought by Vice Mayor Loreto Acharon who is with the Pacquiao group, and Jay Omila from Catulpos’ ticket.

Councilor Pacquiao and Nograles launched their campaigns with motorcades around the city.

Catulpos, meanwhile, and his group went to city hall where he campaigned and fist-bumped with local government officials and workers.

Lorelie, the wife of OFW Family Club Representative Alberto “Bobby” Pacquiao, is running for mayor under the People’s Champ Movement (PCM). Bobby, a former boxer himself, is the senator’s younger brother.

Lorelie ran for vice mayor in the 2019 elections and lost.

The PCM breakaway group, Regional Communities Reform Initiatives (RCRI), is behind the mayoral bid of Representative Nograles, a former General Santos City vice-mayor.

Nograles and her running mate, Councilor Rosalita Nuñez, are running under the ticket of Mayor Rivera who formed RCRI after a falling out with Senator Pacquiao.

The group founded by the influential Antonino family, Achievement with Integrity Movement (AIM), has fielded Catulpos as its standard-bearer.

Catulpos, who owns the Brigada Group of Companies that includes a media network, is a former president of the General Santos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He, his running mate former councilor Arturo Cloma, and other candidates in his ticket do not hold any public office.

“We don’t have the power and resources that our opponents, who are mostly incumbents, have,” Catulpos said.

On the first day of the local campaign period, his group campaigned with much fanfare at city hall. Their supporters, in green and orange shirts, accompanied them, dancing, while the candidates campaigned at city hall.

Catulpos said it was symbolic, and set their direction. “We begin with the end in mind,” he said, smiling. –Rappler.com

Rommel Rebollido is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship