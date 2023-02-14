Supreme Court: Degamo remains Negros Oriental governor

(1st UPDATE) The Supreme Court affirms the Comelec's decision to nullify Henry Teves' election victory and proclaim Roel Degamo as the true winner of the 2022 gubernatorial race in Negros Oriental

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court dismissed petitions filed by former governor Henry Teves, who sought to take back the seat of power in Negros Oriental from election rival Roel Degamo.

The High Court on Tuesday, February 14, sided with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) which, in October 2022, proclaimed Degamo as the true winner of the hotly contested race, after votes obtained by a nuisance candidate were transferred to him.

The additional votes obtained by Degamo were enough to unseat Teves, who initially emerged victorious from the local race.

“Ultimately, the Court found no grave abuse of discretion in the counting of the votes garnered by the nuisance candidate Ruel G. Degamo in favor of Roel R. Degamo,” a press release issued by the SC’s public information office read.

The nuisance candidate’s name was included in the official ballots in May 2022, because the Comelec failed to resolve Degamo’s case with finality in time. It was only in September 2022, four months after the vote, that the poll body finally closed the case in favor of Degamo.

After a special canvassing board convened in October, the results of the local race were amended.

A total of 49,953 votes from the nuisance candidate were added to Degamo’s 281,773 votes, bringing the total to 331,726. It was enough to unseat Teves, who only secured 301,319 votes.

A weeklong standoff ensued in the provincial hall before Teves finally stepped down and vacated the building.

“Justice has been served to the people of Negros Oriental. To the most powerful God, thank you so much. Dalaygon ang buhi nga Dios. (Praise the living Gold)! Happy Valentines everyone,” said a Degamo in a statement. – Rappler.com