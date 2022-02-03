Parents ask QC court to stop COVID-19 vaccination for children

With the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Cebu residents receiveu00a0vaccine boosteru00a0shots at a vaccination site near the Cebu City Hall on January 18, 2022. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

The petitioners argue that a clause in the DOH guidelines on the vaccination program for kids violates the Family Code provisions on parental authority

MANILA, Philippines – Two parents have asked the Quezon City Regional Trial Court to stop the impending COVID-19 vaccination for children, contesting a clause in the Department of Health (DOH) rule that gives the government the power to give consent to a willing minor.

Former television reporter Dominic Almelor and Girlie Samonte filed the petition to stop the government’s vaccination program for children aged five to 11 years old, which is set to start on February 4.

DOH Memorandum No. 2022-0041, or the interim guidelines for the program, says that “in case the parent/guardian refuses to give consent to the vaccination despite the desire and willingness of the minor child to have himself/herself vaccinated, or there are no persons that may legally exercise parental authority over the child, the State may act as parens patriae and give the necessary consent.”

This is the clause most contested by the petition of Almelor and Samonte, mother of two children who had health problems months after being administered with the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia. To date, no scientific proof has been established to link Dengvaxia to the illnesses and/or deaths suffered by the children whose parents have filed a slew of cases against former health officials.

Chief Public Attorney Persida Acosta – who has refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and is opposing the government policy of restricting movement of the unvaccinated – signed the petition. Acosta’s Dengvaxia cases had been cited as among the reasons for vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines.

Almelor said he had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Questions over parental authority

The petition points out that the DOH clause on state consent virtually makes vaccination mandatory for children. There is no law that makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, as the government so far prefers the non-forcible route, balancing Bill of Rights concerns on the autonomy of a person to their bodies.

The petition claimed that the clause violates the Family Code provisions on parental authority.

“The DOH cannot simply deprive a parent/guardian of such authority by virtue of a DOH memorandum, especially in case the parent/guardian has serious concerns about the safety of his/her child,” said the 65-page petition.

Because COVID-19 vaccine is not yet mandatory, the petition argues that the DOH clause is a “a blatant and clear circumvention of Republic Act No. 1125.” RA 1125 is the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act.

“Minors, especially of the tender ages of 5 to 11, cannot be expected to make such rational decisions. In the case of the DOH memorandum, why are parents/guardians being deprived of the right to decide in behalf of their children?” said the petition.

However, even if state consent clause is the one being contested, the petition still wants to stop the entire vaccination program for children, alleging it is “unconstitutional and null and void.” – Rappler.com