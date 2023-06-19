Philippines starts ban on trans fat in prepackaged processed food products

This policy is meant to address the high consumption of trans fat, which increases the risk of developing coronary heart disease and other diseases

MANILA, Philippines – The use of trans fat in prepackaged processed food products is now banned in the country starting Monday, June 19.

Based on the orders issued by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021, processed food products containing trans fatty acids are prohibited from being manufactured, imported, and distributed for commercial sale after June 18.

The FDA said that all product formulations and labels of prepackaged processed food containing trans fat must be fully compliant with their guidelines.

This policy was implemented to address the high consumption of trans fat, which increases the risk of developing coronary heart disease and other diseases.

Foods like margarine, coffee creamer, and baked goods such as donuts and cookies are typically rich in industrial trans fat, according to the World Health Organization.

“Trans fats are the source of our problem for noncommunicable diseases: hypertension, obesity, stroke. Many countries have already banned it, so it’s our turn,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

According to the DOH, about 3,000 Filipinos suffer yearly from premature mortality related to the high consumption of trans fat.

On Monday, health advocates from different sectors launched Bantay Kontra Trans Fat as an initiative to make sure that food manufacturers will comply with the DOH and FDA’s programs to eliminate trans fat.

“We have to remain vigilant, empower consumers, and foster compliance,” said Sophia San Luis of public interest group ImagineLaw.

She said they will conduct a nationwide literacy campaign in reading packages and labels of food products and educate consumers on the dangers of other sources of trans fats.

To report possible noncompliance of food manufacturers to the DOH and FDA orders, San Luis said the public may message the Trans Fat Free Philippines’ Facebook page.

Violation of any of the provisions of the administrative order and the FDA circular would be grounds for the disapproval, suspension, or cancelation of the certificate of product registration of concerned food manufacturers. – Rappler.com