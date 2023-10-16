Dangerous maneuvers: Latest West Philippine Sea incident involves PH, China navies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BRP BENGUET. The BRP Benguet issues a radio challenge to a China Navy ship, which the AFP said used dangerous maneuvers against the Philippine vessel.

On October 13, the AFP says the BRP Benguet warned a China Navy ship off for its 'dangerous maneuvers' against a Philippine Navy vessel

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is set to file another diplomatic protest against China over the latest incident between the two countries in the West Philippine Sea. This time though, the episode involved the navies of both countries.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has been tasked to prepare the diplomatic protest upon receipt of the formal report from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)” said Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya of the National Security Council in a text message to Rappler on Monday, October 16.

The DFA has not replied to Rappler’s inquiries if the complaint has already been filed.

On October 13, the BRP Benguet, a Philippine Navy ship en route to Rizal Reef Station for a regular resupply mission, “warned off and issued consecutive radio challenges” to a Chinese Navy ship.

According to the AFP, the Chinese ship “shadowed the [BRP Benguet] at an 80-yard distance and attempted to cross LS507’s bow with a CPA of 350 yards at 5.8 Nautical Miles South West of Pag-asa Island.” The AFP only made public the incident on Sunday, October 15.

A back and forth exchange of radio challenges happened between the two navies, said the AFP, with the Philippines citing the Chinese crew for “violation of the Collision Regulations (COLREG).” The Philippine Navy also “demanded that the Chinese vessel to steer clear of the BRP Benguet.”

“These [dangerous] maneuvers pose significant risks to maritime safety, collision prevention, and danger to human lives at sea. China must immediately halt these unsafe actions and conduct themselves in a professional manner by adhering to international law,” said Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, referring to the incident between the two Navy ships.

AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr., meanwhile, said China should “cease these dangerous maneuvers and aggressive actions towards Philippine vessels. “These dangerous and offensive maneuvers by China’s PLAN not only risk collision but also directly endanger the lives of maritime personnel from both sides,” he said in an earlier statement from the AFP.

“China’s illegal presence and activities interfere with a legitimate Philippine rotation and resupply mission. Its conduct of aggressive manuevers; and any other similar activities that infringes upon the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction are violations of international law,” added the AFP.

The BRP Benguet was able to complete the resupply mission, AFP spokesperson Colonel Medel Aguilar said in a media interview on October 16.

Confrontations between Beijing and Manila in the West Philippine Sea, or parts of the South China Sea within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), have increased in frequency.

But the October 13 incident was the first in a long time between the two navies that was made public by the AFP. Confrontations and radio challenges have usually occurred between the civilian Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the China Coast Guard, which is under China’s Central Military Commission.

PCG-escorted resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippines’ outpost on Ayungin Shoal, are routinely harassed and blocked by China’s coast guard. In these incidents, “dangerous maneuvers” have also been used against the PCG and small supply ships commissioned by the AFP.

Earlier, the China Coast Guard claimed it had driven away a Philippine Navy ship maritime patrol mission near Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal. Brawner confirmed that a confrontation took place but said the Philippine ship did not change course. The AFP chief dismissed China’s claims as “propaganda” from Beijing. – Rappler.com