Philippines says offshore joint energy exploration talks with China terminated

In a speech, Philippine foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin says the country's objective of exploiting its offshore energy reserves could not be achieved if it were at expense of sovereignty


MANILA, Philippines – Talks over possible joint energy exploration between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea have been terminated, the Philippine foreign minister said on Thursday, June 23.

Teodoro Locsin in a speech said the Philippines’ objective of exploiting its offshore energy reserves could not be achieved if it were at expense of sovereignty. He did not elaborate on the decision on the talks, which were centered on assets located in the Philippines exclusive economic zone.

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

