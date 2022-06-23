Philippines says offshore joint energy exploration talks with China terminated

DRILLS. The Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources hold drills in the West Philippine Sea on April 24, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Talks over possible joint energy exploration between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea have been terminated, the Philippine foreign minister said on Thursday, June 23.

Teodoro Locsin in a speech said the Philippines’ objective of exploiting its offshore energy reserves could not be achieved if it were at expense of sovereignty. He did not elaborate on the decision on the talks, which were centered on assets located in the Philippines exclusive economic zone.

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

– Rappler.com