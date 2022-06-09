Phivolcs warns of increase in Bulusan volcanic earthquakes on June 9

ASHFALL. Ash from Bulusan Volcano is seen in Juban, Sorsogon, June 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – State volcanologists warned the public late Thursday evening, June 9, that they have observed more volcanic earthquakes at Bulusan Volcano in the province of Sorsogon.

“This is a notice of an increase in seismic activity at Bulusan Volcano,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its 11:20 pm advisory.

Since 5 am on Thursday up to the issuance of the advisory, or roughly an 18-hour period, the Bulusan Volcano Network had recorded 45 volcanic earthquakes. These included two low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.

“Most of these were weak and shallow events, but may indicate that a phreatic eruption could possibly occur within the next few hours,” Phivolcs said.

Bulusan Volcano has been under Alert Level 1 since Sunday, June 5, following a phreatic or steam-driven eruption.

Last Sunday’s eruption left parts of Sorsogon covered in ash.

Over a hundred families evacuated from Barangay Puting Sapa in the municipality of Juban. The Sorsogon Provincial Information Office said these families have since returned home, but they were advised to keep wearing face masks to protect themselves from the volcanic ash. – Rappler.com