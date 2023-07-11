Police arrest ‘gunman’ in shooting of photojournalist in Quezon City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESENTATION. In this photo, Quezon City Police District District Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, holds a press conference to present the possible suspects in the shooting incident of photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad, at Camp Karingal on July 5, 2023.

Aside from complaints for illegal possession of firearms and explosives, the alleged gunman will also face murder and frustrated murder complaints, the police say

MANILA, Philippines – The alleged gunman in the shooting of photojournalist Joshua Abiad was arrested by the police last July 7, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced Tuesday, July 11.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, QCPD chief Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said they arrested one of the alleged gunmen, Eduardo “Bingbong” Almario Legazpi III, Friday last week. Torre said they already filed complaints for alleged illegal possession of firearms and explosives against Legazpi with the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office.

The alleged assailant will also be presented for inquest, and will face murder and frustrated murder complaints that will be filed with the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, the QCPD chief added. Meanwhile, the manhunt operation against Legazpi’s cohorts – around six to seven people – is still ongoing.

When asked how they located the alleged gunman, Torre said they reviewed hundreds of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from Quezon City to Muntinlupa to spot Legazpi.

“The picture of Almario was shown to a confidential informant, who led the group to Almario’s residence and his cohorts at Brgy. Ilaya, Alabang, Muntinlupa City that resulted in the arrest of Almario,” the QCPD Public Information Office said.

Play Video

During the press conference, Torre also revealed the aliases of other people tagged in the case. They are as follows:

Also known as (aka) Nanad; mastermind; former barangay chairman

Aka Greg; middleman

Aka Juan; middleman

Aka Mata, Alexis; player/ driver of the pink motorcycle spotted in CCTV

Aka Marlon; player/ Abiad’s gunman

Aka Oca; player/ driver of the Toyota Vios spotted in CCTV

Aka Sboy; player/ passenger of Toyota Vios, Oca’s cousin

The police, meanwhile, also announced that they seized one .45 caliber pistol, seven live ammunition, one M26A1 grenade, and one black motorcycle.

On June 29, Abiad and his relatives were shot while inside a vehicle in Barangay Masambong. He survived the incident, but sustained two gun shot wounds in his body. Unfortunately, Abiad’s nephew died due to the shooting. – Rappler.com