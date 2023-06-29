Photojournalist wounded after gun attack in Quezon City

Joshua Abiad, a photojournalist for Remate Online, was shot while inside his vehicle in Barangay Masambong, the police say

MANILA, Philippines – A photojournalist sustained injuries after a gun attack in Quezon City on Thursday, June 29, according to the police.

Joshua Abiad, a photojournalist for Remate Online, was shot while inside his vehicle at around 3:50 pm along Corumi Street, corner Gazan Street in Barangay Masambong. The Quezon City Police District said the two unidentified assailants were onboard a silver car and headed towards Del Monte Avenue after the shooting.

According to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS), Abiad serves as a witness of the Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agencies for drug cases. The task force said Abiad sustained two gun shot wounds in his body, adding that the journalist was attacked along with his three relatives.

The injured journalist currently receives treatment in the hospital.

Abiad’s case is one of the most recent attacks against journalists after the killing of radio broadcaster Cris Bundoquin in Oriental Mindoro last May. The Philippines remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists due to constant killings and harassment of media workers.

The running list of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, along with Rappler’s own tally, shows 198 journalists had been killed in the Philippines since 1986. – Rappler.com