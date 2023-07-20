[QUIZ] Guess who? Names that dominated the headlines during Marcos Year 1

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to lay down his agenda and priority measures for his second year in office during his 2023 State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 24.
Following his victory in the 2022 elections, Marcos and his allies had their fair share of drama and controversy.
Ahead of Marcos’ second SONA, let’s look back at the names that made the headlines in his first year in office by taking the quiz below. Type your answer then click “Choose” to submit.
Share your results and tag us @rapplerdotcom on Facebook and Twitter and @rappler on Instagram and Threads.
Follow Rappler’s coverage of SONA 2023 here. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.