Philippines
Philippines
Marcos Jr. administration

[QUIZ] Guess who? Names that dominated the headlines during Marcos Year 1

Russell Ku, Laurice Angeles

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

[QUIZ] Guess who? Names that dominated the headlines during Marcos Year 1
Remember these controversial figures? Take this quiz and refresh your memory about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first year in office.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to lay down his agenda and priority measures for his second year in office during his 2023 State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 24.

Following his victory in the 2022 elections, Marcos and his allies had their fair share of drama and controversy. 

Ahead of Marcos’ second SONA, let’s look back at the names that made the headlines in his first year in office by taking the quiz below. Type your answer then click “Choose” to submit.

Share your results and tag us @rapplerdotcom on Facebook and Twitter and @rappler on Instagram and Threads.

Follow Rappler’s coverage of SONA 2023 here. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Avatar photo

author

Russell Ku

Russell Ku is a digital communications specialist at Rappler, believing in the power of stories to build an empathic society. Outside of work, he dives deep into pop culture, especially the world of K-Pop.
More from Russell Ku

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

governance

Marcos Year 1

SONA 2023