[QUIZ] Guess who? Names that dominated the headlines during Marcos Year 1

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to lay down his agenda and priority measures for his second year in office during his 2023 State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 24.

Following his victory in the 2022 elections, Marcos and his allies had their fair share of drama and controversy.

Ahead of Marcos’ second SONA, let’s look back at the names that made the headlines in his first year in office by taking the quiz below. Type your answer then click “Choose” to submit.

<section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This lawmaker filed an anti-ghosting bill and falsely claimed that the Ninoy Aquino International Airport was built during the term of Ferdinand E. Marcos. He also faces murder complaints over the assassination of a governor.</span></p></p><ul><li>Arnie Teves</li><li>Arnolfo Teves Jr.</li><li>Arnolfo Teves</li><li>Arnie Teves Jr. </li><li>Arnolfo Teves Jr</li><li>Arnie Teves Jr</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This Cabinet official took a leave in the midst of a controversial slogan rebranding campaign.</span></p></p><ul><li>Christina Frasco</li><li>Christina Garcia Frasco</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This former Cabinet member became a lawmaker through substitution. The Commission on Elections has junked a disqualification petition against this person.</span></p></p><ul><li>Erwin Tulfo</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This lawmaker was able to revert the SOGIE equality bill to the Senate committee level after presenting piles of letters from concerned religious groups.</span></p></p><ul><li>Joel Villanueva</li><li>Emmanuel Joel Villanueva</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This lawmaker was caught in the middle of a rumored coup in Congress and became House senior deputy speaker.</span></p></p><ul><li>Dong Gonzales Jr.</li><li>Aurelio Gonzales Jr.</li><li>Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. </li><li>Dong Gonzales</li><li>Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr</li><li>Dong Gonzales Jr</li><li>Aurelio Gonzales Jr</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This public official was unanimously disbarred by the Supreme Court over misogynistic and sexist remarks against a certain journalist.</span></p></p><ul><li>Larry Gadon </li><li>Lorenzo Gadon</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This former senior government official resigned following the Senate blue ribbon committee’s inquiry into the sugar importation mess.</span></p></p><ul><li>Vic Rodriguez</li><li> Victor Rodriguez</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This recently appointed public official drew the ire of netizens in 2021 for his remarks in response to the death of an elderly man who lined up at a community pantry.</span></p></p><ul><li>Ted Herbosa</li><li>Teodoro Herbosa </li><li>Teddy Herbosa</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This former Palace official got served a six-month suspension by the Supreme Court for&nbsp; violating the lawyers’ Code of Professional Responsibility.</span></p></p><ul><li>Trixie Cruz-Angeles </li><li>Trixie Angeles</li></ul></section><section data-block="TextEntry"><h3></h3><p><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-size: 11pt">This lawmaker attended the Formula One Grand Prix race in Singapore. Some of his relatives, who are also public officials, also attended. This person holds a key position in the House despite being a neophyte lawmaker.&nbsp;</span></p></p><ul><li>Sandro Marcos</li><li> Ferdinand Alexander Marcos</li></ul></section>

Follow Rappler’s coverage of SONA 2023 here. – Rappler.com