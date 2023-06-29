MARCOS YEAR 1: Between Promise and Reality

News, in-depth reports, analyses, videos, and podcasts assessing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 1st year in office
Leadership and Governance
- The power of Yedda Romualdez, Lady of the House and wife of the Speaker
- [The Slingshot] BBM appoints his own brother in-law
Economy and Business
- Kitchen crisis: How some food prices soared under Marcos
- The billionaires advising Marcos how to run the economy
Social Services
- [EDITORIAL] Tuloy lang sa pagtatanggol ng kababayang OFW, kahit inilalaglag ka ng Presidente mo
- [OPINION] Who is missing from EDCOM 2? The voices of teachers, students, and parents
Justice and Human Rights
- A mother thinks the worst is over after Duterte. Then her son is killed under Marcos.
- More killings, no justice: Navigating continued impunity from Duterte to Marcos
- [EDITORIAL] Reality check: May kalayaan ba sa panahon ni Marcos Jr.?
- [OPINION] The killings continue. Filipinos must take notice.
- Behind Leila de Lima’s case: Ties, politics, and Marcos
