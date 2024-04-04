Rappler Talk: Trillanes gets first major Supreme Court win vs Duterte

How will the Supreme Court ruling impact former Senate Antonio Trillanes IV? Will he go after Duterte? Watch the interview on April 4 at 6:30 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has sided with former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, upholding the amnesty granted to him by then-president Benigno Aquino III in 2010.

By doing so, the SC struck down former president Rodrigo Duterte’s Proclamation No. 527 that ordered the revocation of the Trillanes’ amnesty. The amnesty was granted by Aquino through Proclamation No. 50, to those involved in the 2003 Oakwood mutiny and the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege.

In its decision, the SC said the revocation of Trillanes’ amnesty after it became final, and without prior notice, violated his constitutional right to due process.

How would the SC ruling impact Trillanes? Will he go after Duterte?

In this episode of Rappler Talk, justice reporter Jairo Bolledo sits down with Trillanes to discuss his SC victory and his plans moving forward. Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 6:30 pm, April 4. – Rappler.com