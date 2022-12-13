Rappler Recap: Bakit nasa Belgium si President Marcos?

What does the Marcos administration hope to get from this trip, and how is ASEAN angling to be an even bigger player in the world economy?

BRUSSELS, Belgium – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. arrived in Brussels, Belgium, just before 3 am on Monday, December 12, for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-European Union Commemorative Summit on Wednesday, December 14.

This is the jet-setting President’s fifth travel outside of the country on official business since he assumed office on June 30, 2022.

Why is Marcos in Brussels, and what does he intend to do here?

Rappler senior reporter Bea Cupin walks us through the President’s itinerary, what his administration hopes to get from this trip, and how ASEAN is angling to be an even bigger player in the world economy. – Rappler.com