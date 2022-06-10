Reelected mayor Iloilo City’s top poll spender

loilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas on March 28 answers corruption allegations against him by former councilor Plaridel Nava and city mayoral candidate Jun Capulot

Mayor Jerry Treñas, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, and Representative Julienne Baronda, the top spenders in their respective local races, were all reelected

ILOILO CITY, Philippines—Mayor Jerry Treñas was the top campaign spender of the Iloilo City elections last May based on statement of contribution and expenditures (SOCEs) filed with the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office.

Data shared with Rappler by the Iloilo City Comelec showed that the incumbent mayor, who won a reelection for a second term, spent P325,999 during the campaign period.

His top opponent, former radio anchor Salvador Capulot, spent only P65,564.

The second top spender here was lone district Representative Julienne Baronda, who spent P318,525.17. She too got reelected.

Her main challenger, former city mayor Jose Espinosa III, spent P272,970, the most of any losing candidate in this city.

Reelected Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon spent P144,253.40, while his lone rival Mark Khaizer Jadulos had P65,896.15 expenses.

Third-termer Councilor Candice Magdalane Tupas was the top spender of the local legislative race with P256,870, followed by businessman and newcomer councilor-elect Johnny Young with P242,000.

The rest of the spendings of local council candidates were as follows:

Plaridel Nava II – P225,315.58

Jose Maria Miguel Treñas – 184,152

Lyndon Acap – P167,017.98

Urminico Baronda Jr. – P148,076

Romel Duron – P132,823.19

Rex Marcus Sarabia – P120,000

Alan Zaldivar – P114,200

John Eric David – P107,955.79

Carlos Javellana – P97,600

Sedfrey Cabaluna – P92,500

Rudolph Jeffrey Ganzon – P84,500

Rovelson Bagares – P58,677

Mandrie Malabor – P47,800

Frances Grace Parcon-Torres – P32,948.82

Ely Estante Jr. – P32,386

Peter Abadiano – P32,000

Jose Maria De La Llana – P31,000

Judgie Cesar Alim – P17,000

Romel Flogen – P11,000

Felipe Cendaña – P7,500

Romelia Piad – P7,280

Carmelo Carreon – P5,459

Edmundo Pama – P5,000.

Congressional candidate and former public health physician Rudy Bantolo spent the least of any local candidate, declaring only spending P800.

The local election office said five candidates did not submit their SOCEs as of the June 8 deadline.

These include congressional candidate Pascual Espinosa Jr., mayoral bet Vicente Ang, and council aspirants Vicente Anoche, Jose Espinosa IV, and Efren Gimeo.

Republic Act No. 7166 permits local candidates to spend up to Php3.00 per registered voter. This meant that Iloilo City candidates had a spending cap of up to P991,410, with 330,470 registered voters.—Rappler.com