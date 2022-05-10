Pogi Lazatin defends post as mayor of Angeles City

RE-ELECTED. Angeles City elections officer Jun Guiao and Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. raise the latter's Certificate of Proclamation at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on May 10. Together with Lazatin are his daughters Kercee and Keece Lazatin.

Official poll results show the incumbent with 112,953 votes, more than twice challenger Amos Rivera's 47,300 votes

ANGELES, Philippines – Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr has successfully defended his post as mayor of Angeles City.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) proclaimed the reelectionist as mayoral race winner on Tuesday morning, May 10, giving him a second term.

Official poll results showed the incumbent with 112,953 votes, more than twice challenger Amos Rivera’s 47,300 votes. The city has 205,822 registered voters from 298 precincts for the 2022 elections.

Ce

“Buong puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa mga Angeleño at binigyan nyo po ako ulit ng pagkakataon na pagsilbihan kayo,” Lazatin said. “Pinapangako ko po na lalo kong pagbubutihin ang aking pagsisilbi sa lungsod at sa inyo.” (I wholeheartedly thank Angeles City residents for giving me another chance to serve you. I promise to improve my service to the city.) – Rappler.com

Joann Manabat is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.