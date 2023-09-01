Philippines
Philippines
Philippine National Police

Rodriguez, Rizal police chief sacked over killing of 15-year-old

Jairo Bolledo

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rodriguez, Rizal police chief sacked over killing of 15-year-old

SLAIN. Fifteen-year-old John Frances Ompad is the second teen killed by the police in August alone.

Jairo Bolledo/ Rappler

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ruben Piquero is relieved of his post to give way to an impartial probe into the killing of John Frances Ompad

MANILA, Philippines – The police chief of Rodriguez, Rizal, has been relieved from his post following the killing of 15-year-old John Frances Ompad on August 20, the Rizal provincial police confirmed on Friday, September 1.

Rizal police spokesperson Captain Mariesol Tactaquin told Rappler that the relief of Police Lieutenant Colonel Ruben Piquero is intended to facilitate an impartial probe into the teen’s killing. Police Lieutenant Colonel Arnulfo Silencio has been designated as acting Rodriguez police chief.

The Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service, which probes erring cops, said early this week that it had instructed the Rizal police IAS to investigate the killing. It added that as of August 27, the body was at the pre-charge investigation phase.

Rodriguez, Rizal police chief sacked over killing of 15-year-old

In an interview with Rappler last week, Dianne, the victim’s older sister, said they were only notified that Police Corporal Arnulfo Sabillo and Jeffrey Baguio, a civilian, were arrested on August 21, despite receiving information that the two were arrested on August 20. Dianne added that the police only gave them copies of the documents related to her brother’s killing on August 26 – almost a week after John Frances’ death.

Sabillo and Baguio face homicide and attempted homicide complaints, and remain under police custody. The cop will also face administrative charges.

John Frances was the second teen killed by the police in August alone. On August 2, Navotas cops also killed 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar while the teen and his friend were cleaning their fishing boat. Jemboy’s killing led to at least three Senate hearings, where lawmakers and the teen’s loved ones made further revelations about his killing.

Must Read

‘Second Kian’: Jemboy Baltazar and the unending cycle of killings

‘Second Kian’: Jemboy Baltazar and the unending cycle of killings

The legislature has yet to probe John Frances’ killing, although his death was already mentioned in some of Jemboy’s hearings. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Avatar photo

author

Jairo Bolledo

Jairo Bolledo is a multimedia reporter at Rappler covering justice, police, and crime.
More from Jairo Bolledo

crimes in the Philippines

Rizal province