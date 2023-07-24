Philippines
Philippines
SONA 2023

LIVE: Arrival of guests for SONA 2023

Rappler.com
LIVE
LIVE: Arrival of guests for SONA 2023
Bookmark this page to watch Rappler's uninterrupted livestream of guests walking Batasan's red carpet ahead of this year's SONA

MANILA, Philippines – Attendees have begun to stream into the Batasang Pambansa Complex ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address. Lawmakers, officials, guests, and their partners often walk Batasan’s red carpet ahead of the SONA – a tradition that has transformed into its own de facto fashion show.

Watch the entrance of guests with Rappler’s uninterrupted livestream of arrivals.

Check out our SONA 2023 developing story page for live updates, commentary, videos, fact checks and analyses as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his second State of the Nation Address.

Follow Rappler’s coverage of SONA 2023, including the latest updates on road closures and alternate traffic routesclass suspensions, and political developments.

Rappler.com

SONA 2023 updates

House of Representatives

Senate of the Philippines

State of the Nation Address - Philippines