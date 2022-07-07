President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first executive orders, a summary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr convenes his Cabinet for the first time on July 5 to tackle the economy and the return to face-to-face classes. Photo from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's Facebook

His first executive issuance abolishes Duterte's Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, and restructures staff support in the Palace

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first two executive orders – made public nearly a week after they were issued – abolished certain offices and reorganized the bureaucracy.

Here’s a summary of Marcos’ EO 1 and EO 2.

What EO 1 did:

It abolished the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

Then-president Rodrigo Duterte created the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) in 2017 to probe allegations against presidential appointees

The PACC’s jurisdiction, powers, and functions have been transferred the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs

It abolished the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

The post had been revived, abolished, and renamed, several times during the terms of the most recent presidents. Then-president Benigno Aquino III revived the post in 2012.

Under Duterte, the position’s powers grew as several agencies that deal with poverty reduction were placed under it. Its powers shrank by the end of his term.

Under Marcos, the existing Cabinet Secretariat will be under the Presidential Management Staff

The Cabinet Secretariat, alongside the Executive Secretary, will be at the helm during Cabinet meetings – setting the agenda and facilitating the discussions

It gives the Executive Secretary control over attached agencies under the Office of the President.

The Executive Secretary will work with the Office of the Special Assistant to the President, advisers and assistants, and the Presidential Management Staff, in giving staff support to President Marcos

It created the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs.

The post is under the Office of the Special Assistant to the President. Under the Duterte administration, there existed a “Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs.”

What EO 2 did:

It reverted the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS).

In the post-EDSA People Power Revolution era, the office was first created as the Office of the Press Secretary under then-president Cory Aquino. During his administration, then-president Benigno Aquino III abolished the OPS and created two offices – the PCOO and the Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office. When he took over, Duterte abolished the PCDSPO.

Personnel, equipment, and functions of the now-defunct Office of the Presidential Spokesperson is now under the OPS.

Agencies under the OPS: APO Production Unity Bureau of Broadcast Services Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporations National Printing Office News and Information Bureau People’s Television Network



The RTVM (or Presidential Broadcast Staff – Radio Television Malacañang) – tasked to document the President’s activities – is now under the Presidential Management Staff.

It expanded and strengthened the Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

The PIA is now directly under the Office of the President

The PIA will also absorb the Bureau of Communications Services, Freedom of Information-Program Management Office, and the Good Governance Office

