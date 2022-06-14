36 Years: The decades-old fight for equality

This week, we celebrate Pride by taking stock of where we are in our collective struggle for true equality in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – It’s impossible to talk about the state of democracy and its future without talking specifically about LGBTQ+ rights, especially during Pride Month.

In this episode of 36 Years, we celebrate Pride by taking stock of where we are in our collective struggle for true equality in the Philippines.

We’re joined by Ging Cristobal, the project coordinator for Asia and the Pacific Islands at OutRight Action International, and Nicky Castillo from MM Pride.

Ahead of the country’s yearly Pride celebration, we talk about the long struggle for a SOGIE equality law, the queer experience in the Philippines, and what you can do to help the cause.

New episodes of 36 Years stream on Rappler’s social media pages every Tuesday night, with an audio-only version dropping on all podcast platforms every Thursday. – Rappler.com

EPISODE ONE | 36 Years: It will get worse before it gets better