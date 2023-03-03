Towns, nearby islands affected by Oriental Mindoro oil spill

The Provincial Agriculturist Office of Oriental Mindoro says that aside from the town of Naujan, at least seven other municipalities and 26 marine protected areas are also affected by the oil spill

MANILA, Philippines – The oil spill from MT Princess Empress that capsized off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, on Tuesday, February 28, has now reached the shores of several towns in the province.

In a Department of Environment and National Resources (DENR) press conference on Friday, March 3, the Provincial Agriculturist Office of Oriental Mindoro said that 26 marine protected areas are affected by the oil spill. Marine protected areas are defined as areas of the sea protected by law to conserve and protect an enclosed environment such as fishery refuges and sanctuaries.

It was also said during the press conference that the oil spill was already seen 10 kilometers from the municipal waters of Mansalay and has already affected the following municipalities:

Mansalay

Pola

Pinamalayan

Gloria

Bansud

Bongabong

Roxas

Due to the impact of the oil spill, Mayor Jennifer Cruz declared a state of calamity in Pola, Oriental Mindoro. Pola is one of the areas worst hit by the oil spill. Residents have been seen using pails and coconut husks to remove thousands of liters of industrial oil from the coastline.

Anticipating the potential spread of the oil spill, authorities have alerted islands near Oriental Mindoro to monitor the seas.

According to a Romblon News Network report, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Concepcion, Romblon – a nearby island east of Oriental Mindoro – is now on alert. The report also said Concepcion’s Acting Mayor Boyet Cipriano had ordered the municipality’s agriculture office to visit towns facing Oriental Mindoro and notify barangay officials about the oil spill.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) headquarters had also ordered the Western Visayas Regional Unit to monitor the conditions of the sea there. The PCG on March 1 said the oil spill has low odds of reaching Boracay Islands because of the sea and wind currents that are moving southward. – Rappler.com