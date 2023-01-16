Trial court acquits Sandra Cam, others over Masbate town vice mayor slay

ACQUITTED. PCSO board member Sandra Cam during a congressional inquiry on February 26, 2020, on the update by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on the status of its Peryahan ng Bayan games and small town lottery.

MANILA, Philippines – A trial court cleared former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board (PCSO) member Sandra Cam of murder, in connection with the killing of Batuan, Masbate vice mayor Charlie Yuson III in 2019.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 42 also acquitted her son Marco Martin Cam and five others, according to multiple media reports on Monday, January 16.

Yuson was shot dead by unidentified men in October 2019, while having breakfast outside a house in Sampaloc, Manila.

Yuson’s wife Lalaine had alleged that the Cams were involved in the killing of her husband, because their son, Charmax Jan Yuson, defeated Marco Martin in the May 2019 mayoral election in Batuan.

The Cams have vehemently denied the allegations.

On Monday, January 16, Cam’s legal counsel said they were glad that “justice has prevailed.”

Yuson’s son Charmax, who won his reelection bid in 2022, said they will file an appeal with the court.

“Dismayado po kasi buhay ng tatay ko ang nakasalalay dito (We are dismayed because it’s the life of our dad we are fighting for),” he said.

In 2021, the Department of Justice indicted the two Cams, as well as Nelson Cambaya, Junel Gomez, Bradford Solis, Juanito de Luna, and Rigor dela Cruz, for murder, in connection with Yuson’s killing, and frustrated murder, in relation to Yuson’s companion, Alberto Alforte IV, who survived the attack. – Rappler.com