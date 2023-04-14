UP garners most topnotcher spots in 2022 Bar Exams

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines College of Law (UP) garnered the most number of topnotchers in the 2022 Bar Examinations.
On Friday, April 14, the Supreme Court (SC) released the results almost five months since the examinations were held last November. SC Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar chair, announced that 3,992 out of 9,183 examinees passed the examinations. The passing rate passing rate was 43.47%.
In 2020/2021 Bar Exams, exemplary passers were recognized instead of the traditional top 10. For this year’s edition, the SC recognized the top 30 passers who garnered the highest scores.
Below is the list of the top 30 passers:
Meanwhile, below is the list of schools that produced topnotcher/s:
- 11 from UP College of Law
- Nine from Ateneo de Manila University
- Three from University of San Carlos
- One from Angeles University Foundation
- One from Arellano University
- One from Ateneo de Davao University
- One from Ateneo de Zamboanga University
- One from Manuel L. Quezon University
- One from Mariano Marcos State University
- One from Saint Louis University
- One from San Beda College Alabang
The 2022 Bar Exam’s top five passers also came from the UP College of Law. Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday topped the list with a 88.8083% score, followed by close second Erickson Mariñas with 88.7666%.
Top performing schools
The High Court also recognized the top performing schools into two categories: in terms of first time takers and all candidates. In each categories, the law schools were recognized based on the number of candidates.
In terms of first time candidates, the following schools topped the list categorized per number of candidates:
- San Beda University – 97.58% (among law schools with over 100 candidates)
- Ateneo de Davao University – 96.55% (51 to 100 candidates)
- University of Asia and the Pacific School of Law and Governance – 100% (11 to 50 candidates)
- Emilio Aguinaldo College – 100% (one to 10 candidates)
In all candidates:
- Ateneo de Manila University – 96.74% (with over 100 candidates)
- Ateneo de Davao University – 92.06% (51 to 100 candidates)
- University of Asia and the Pacific School of Law and Governance – 100% (11 to 50 candidates)
- Emilio Aguinaldo College – 100% (1 to 10 candidates)
– Rappler.com
