UP garners most topnotcher spots in 2022 Bar Exams

2022 BAR. Emotions run high as hopeful lawyers and their loved ones received the announcement from the Supreme Court the result of 2022 Bar exam on April 14, 2023. 3,992 out of 9,183 aspirants passed and Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday from the University of the Philippines topped the November exams.

San Beda University and Ateneo de Manila University lead the list of top performing law schools with over a hundred candidates

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines College of Law (UP) garnered the most number of topnotchers in the 2022 Bar Examinations.

On Friday, April 14, the Supreme Court (SC) released the results almost five months since the examinations were held last November. SC Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar chair, announced that 3,992 out of 9,183 examinees passed the examinations. The passing rate passing rate was 43.47%.

In 2020/2021 Bar Exams, exemplary passers were recognized instead of the traditional top 10. For this year’s edition, the SC recognized the top 30 passers who garnered the highest scores.

Below is the list of the top 30 passers:

Meanwhile, below is the list of schools that produced topnotcher/s:

11 from UP College of Law

Nine from Ateneo de Manila University

Three from University of San Carlos

One from Angeles University Foundation

One from Arellano University

One from Ateneo de Davao University

One from Ateneo de Zamboanga University

One from Manuel L. Quezon University

One from Mariano Marcos State University

One from Saint Louis University

One from San Beda College Alabang

The 2022 Bar Exam’s top five passers also came from the UP College of Law. Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday topped the list with a 88.8083% score, followed by close second Erickson Mariñas with 88.7666%.

Top performing schools

The High Court also recognized the top performing schools into two categories: in terms of first time takers and all candidates. In each categories, the law schools were recognized based on the number of candidates.

In terms of first time candidates, the following schools topped the list categorized per number of candidates:

San Beda University – 97.58% (among law schools with over 100 candidates)

Ateneo de Davao University – 96.55% (51 to 100 candidates)

University of Asia and the Pacific School of Law and Governance – 100% (11 to 50 candidates)

Emilio Aguinaldo College – 100% (one to 10 candidates)

In all candidates:

Ateneo de Manila University – 96.74% (with over 100 candidates)

Ateneo de Davao University – 92.06% (51 to 100 candidates)

University of Asia and the Pacific School of Law and Governance – 100% (11 to 50 candidates)

Emilio Aguinaldo College – 100% (1 to 10 candidates)

