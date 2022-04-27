Upscale BGC is part of Taguig City, says Supreme Court

FILE PHOTO. People check the plants and vegetables at the newly-launched urban farm in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, which aim to encourage and promote sustainability and lessen pollution. Rappler

The high court says that in the long bruising territorial dispute, 'Taguig presented evidence that is more convincing and worthier of belief than proffered by Makati'

MANILA, Philippines – Bonifacio Global City (BGC) belongs to Taguig City.

This was the ruling of the Supreme Court in the hotly-contested tug-of-war between the cities of Makati and Taguig over which local government unit should hold sway over several barangays and the upscale BGC.

Up until this Supreme Court decision, Fort Bonifacio, which includes the posh BGC, and the six barangays of the area known as Inner Fort, and Pitogo were accepted as part of Makati.

The Inner Fort barangays are Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, and East Rembo.

With the decision, other landmarks which now fall under Taguig are the Philippine Army headquarters, Navy installation, Marines’ headquarters, Consular area, JUSMAG area, Heritage Park, Libingan ng mga Bayani, and AFP Officers Village.

The 53-page decision of the SC Third Division penned by Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario reinstated the July 8, 2011 decision issued by the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City.

That Pasig RTC decision was also affirmed by Court of Appeals (CA) ruling in 2017.

The SC said: “Considering the historical evidence adduced, cadastral surveys submitted, and the contemporaneous acts of lawful authorities. We find that Taguig presented evidence that is more convincing and worthier of belief than proffered by Makati. Consequently, we rule that Taguig has a superior claim to the disputed areas.” – Rappler.com