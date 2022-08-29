WATCH: How Philippine dynasties delivered for Marcos

Rappler examines the role of dynasties in the landslide election victory of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., how these dynasties have stunted our democracy through the decades, and what we can do to wrest back power

MANILA, Philippines – Instrumental in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 31-million-strong victory in the 2022 elections were the country’s political elite.

Rappler’s research shows that the on-ground political machinery facilitated by the country’s political dynasties, along with an online propaganda network, contributed to Marcos’ overwhelming win.

Thus, despite former vice president Leni Robredo’s dynamic volunteer-driven campaign, the Marcos family was able to reclaim Malacañang with the overwhelming support of political families.

So how do people get good governance from their national leaders?

Watch this video explainer to learn more. – Nina Liu/Rappler.com