[WATCH] Killings continue in Camanava: 20-year-old slain in Malabon

MANILA, Philippines – Exactly a month after the killing of Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas City on August 2, another young person was brutally killed in the Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela) area.

Daniel Gaudia Soria, 20, was gunned down by an unknown assailant along Lapu-Lapu avenue, Barangay Longos in Malabon City on September 2. According to his family, Daniel was supposed to meet a woman in the area and while he was waiting, the assailant arrived and rained gunshots at Daniel and his companion, Reynaldo Bolivar.

Daniel’s killing is related to Jemboy’s because of Reynaldo. The latter was the original subject of the operation that killed Jemboy in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran, Navotas City. The police claimed they mistook Jemboy for Reynaldo.

In this report, Daniel’s family shares more details surrounding their loved one’s death.

Reporter/ writer: Jairo Bolledo

Producer: JC Gotinga

Video Editor: JP San Pedro

Production specialist: Jeff Digma

Supervising Producer: Beth Frondoso