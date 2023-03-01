WATCH: Philippines’ Marcos, Malaysia’s Anwar hold joint press conference

LEADERS. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (L) with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his official visit to the Philippines.

The Malaysian prime minister is the first head of government to visit Manila under the Marcos administration

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday, March 1, during the latter’s official visit to the Philippines.

Anwar, elected to power late 2022, is the first head of government to visit the Philippines under the also relatively new Marcos administration.

The two leaders, prior to their press conference, held a bilateral meeting where, according to both countries, they talked about “areas of mutual concern such as political, security, and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties.” The two are also expected to discuss regional and international issues.

Marcos is set to host a dinner banquet for Anwar and his delegation composed of ministers, as well as his wife, Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

