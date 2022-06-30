WATCH: Martial Law victims vow to guard vs tyranny under another Marcos

VOW AGAINST TYRANNY. Renowned playwright Boni Ilagan and former CHR chairperson Etta Rosales, both Martial Law survivors, led their fellow victims in taking an oath to guard the country's democracy against any threat of tyranny on June 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – During President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s inauguration on Thursday, June 30, Martial Law victims and survivors also took an oath to guard against tyranny under another Marcos presidency.

With hands on the granite wall of the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, which was built to honor the heroes and martyrs of the tyrannical rule of Ferdinand E. Marcos, Martial Law victims and the youth took their oath, “Panunumpa para sa Bayan” (oath for the country).

The ceremony was led by renowned playwright Bonifacio Ilagan and former Commission on Human Rights chairperson Etta Rosales. In the speech, the victims highlighted the Marcoses’ atrocities, as well as how the late dictator plundered the country’s coffers.

Watch the full oath taking here:

Play Video

– Rappler.com