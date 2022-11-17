WATCH: McDonald’s lights up stores for Christmas

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by McDonald’s Philippines and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

McDonald’s is sharing the light once again as it brings back another year of celebrating the yuletide season with branches decked out with Christmas lights and decorations. This year, they’re lighting up eight different branches to give you and your families a more festive way to enjoy the holidays.

They’re also introducing new holiday treats to fit the mood, including a McCrispy Hamonado Sandwich, a Coffee Caramel McFlurry, Speculoos Cookie McFlurry, and Speculoos Cookie Frappe.

In this video, BrandRap producer Giselle Barrientos is taking us through the McDonald’s branch in UN Del Pilar, Manila to check out just how festive the decorations are.

Coming soon too are lights for other branches, including McDonald’s at Tagaytay-Calamba road in Cavite, McDonald’s Savano Park in Bulacan, McDonald’s San Fernando Junction in Pampanga, and more.

Watch and get ready to bask in the holiday cheers with us. – Rappler.com