[WATCH] #StoryOfTheNation: What do Filipinos say about the first year of the Marcos administration?

MANILA, Philippines – Weeks after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. marked his first year in office, he will deliver his second State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 24.

To get a glimpse of the #StoryOfTheNation, Rappler’s civic engagement arm MovePH asked Filipinos nationwide about their assessment of the Marcos administration – their thoughts about the progress of Marcos’ campaign promises as well as his pledges in his first SONA.

Find out how Filipinos feel about the first year of the Marcos presidency in this #StoryOfTheNation video.

How about you? Are there any issues you want Marcos to address in his upcoming State of the Nation Address? Share your thoughts online with the hashtag #SONA2023 and #FactsFirstPH. – Rappler.com

This video is co-produced by Rappler interns Anamarie Antolin, Amiel Antonio, Alexandria Magno, Chloe Canivel, and Myrrh Flores.