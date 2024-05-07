LIST: Highest paid Marcos Cabinet officials in 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The top earners in the Marcos Cabinet in 2023 are Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., and Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla was the highest-earning Cabinet official of the Marcos administration last year, based on the 2023 Report on Salaries and Allowances (ROSA) released by the Commission on Audit (COA).

Remulla received P7.08 million in 2023, nearly half of which came from his basic salaries. The figure also includes the P2.02 million he received as adjustment compensation from 2022, as the COA report from that year indicated that he only received salaries and allowances for three months.

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. was next with total earnings of P6.98 million in 2023. The businessman is a close confidante of the chief executive and was among the top campaign donors of the Marcos campaign in 2022.

Rounding out the top five are Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. (P6.06 million), Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma (P5.13 million), and Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan (P5.09 million).

Vice President Sara Duterte, as Education Secretary, received only P558,000 in 2023, solely on allowances and discretionary, extraordinary, and miscellaneous expenses. It is not immediately clear why she did not have a basic salary.

Check the list below.

Diokno has been replaced by Ralph Recto in the Department of Finance, while Hans Cacdac succeeded Susan Ople who died in August 2023.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, who was ranked last among Cabinet secretaries, only assumed his position in November 2023.

The table above only includes names that are listed as Cabinet members in the Marcos administration’s official website, but other notable high-ranking government officials that received millions of pesos in 2023 are:

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr.: P35.48 million

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra: P17.81 million

Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs Roman Felix: P4.65 million

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile: P4.61 million

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año: P4.35 million

Presidential Assistant for Maritime Concerns Andres Centino: P3.05 million

Presidential Management Staff Secretary Elaine Masukat: P2.92 million

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr.: P2.79 million

Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Larry Gadon: P2.41 million

COA’s report only covers secretaries, undersecretaries, and assistant secretaries of government departments, as well as top officials of government-owned and/or controlled corporations and their subsidiaries. Not included are the salaries of the President, Vice President, and members of Congress. – Rappler.com