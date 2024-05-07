Philippines claim no official agreed to China’s proposal on Ayungin | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine foreign affairs department clarifies Tuesday, May 7, no Cabinet-level official in the Marcos administration has agreed to ‘any Chinese proposal’ on the Ayungin Shoal.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla is the highest-earning Cabinet official of the Marcos administration in 2023. Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. comes next, according to the report by the Commission on Audit.

Poor households and areas outside Metro Manila are hit harder by inflation in April. The Philippine Statistics Authority reports Tuesday, May 7, the national-level inflation rate in April inched up to 3.8%.

The Israeli military seizes control of the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on Tuesday. After Israel’s attacks, the Gaza health ministry said at least 54 Palestinians are killed and 96 are wounded.

A-List international stars and established personalities in the fashion industry gather for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, or Tuesday, May 7 in the Philippines. – Rappler.com