LIVE: UN council reviews Philippines’ human rights record

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is assessing the human rights record of the Philippines on Monday, November 14.
The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a process where 47 UNHRC member states will evaluate and recommend ways to address various human rights issues in a country. The Philippines last underwent the UPR in 2017, therefore it is expected that this year’s UPR will cover majority of the Duterte administration.
Human rights groups and other stakeholders are hoping that the UNHRC – although a highly political body – will see past the “charm diplomatic offensive” of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his administration, and instead focus on the “gross lack of justice and accountability,” especially for victims of Duterte’s violent war on drugs.
Bookmark this page to watch the UPR live at 4 pm (Manila time) on Monday, November 14.
– Rappler.com
Very important event to watch. Thanks RAPPLER for this.