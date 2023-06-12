Cebu City marks Independence Day with parade, ‘Battle of Festivals’

FLAGS. Sugbuanons Event-goers raise their flags in excitement upon seeing the street performances along Osmeña Boulevard.

In trademark Cebuano fashion, the Queen City of the South celebrates the 125th Philippine Independence Day with festivities and dance

CEBU, Philippines – The Queen City of the South, Cebu City, celebrated the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence on Monday, June 12, with flaglets, festivities, and fanfare – a spirit it has come to be known for.

Sugbuanons waved their flags as performers marched from the Fuente Osmeña Circle to Plaza Independencia wearing traditional Filipino clothing during the city-organized civic military parade.

“Savoring and making independence meaningful,” Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama told Rappler.

Residents converged at the historical plaza, known for being a symbol of liberation from colonial rule, to witness the newest addition to this year’s celebration — “Barangayan sa Sugbo” or the “Battle of the Festivals”.

The event showcased dance performances revolving around different festival celebrations in every Cebu City barangay. Unlike regular Sinulog festival dances, the performances put more emphasis on “Cebuano liberation.”

There were also booths which showed the history, culture, and tourist attractions of each of the local villages.

Bayanihan

Among those who marched in the parade was Sergeant Anita Epan, 67, a member of the Police Community Relations Group (PCRG), who proudly wore her uniform for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“Ang nakanindot ani nga selebrasyon kay ang atong pagsaulog sa kagawasan ug kay 125 years na,” Epan told Rappler.

(What’s great about this celebration is that we are celebrating our freedom and that was 125 years ago.)

Epan served in the PCRG for 3 years, beginning in 2020, coordinating with village chiefs to ensure public safety from the threat of COVID-19. Prior to this, Epan worked as a seamstress in her neighborhood in Barangay Basak-Cagodoy in Lapu-Lapu City.

She said the celebration brought back memories of “bayanihan” which she experienced while working with the PCRG.

Emilia Navidad, 58, a kutsero (coachman) from Barangay Duljo-Fatima, described how so much of the festivities were accomplished because many Sugbuanons came through and pitched in.

“Halos tanan nakaapil sa Independence Day. Sauna, gamay ra kaayo nangapil (Almost all attended the Independence Day. Back then, only a few joined),” Navidad said.

For her part, Navidad, who runs a horse-carriage business with her husband, brought along her horse, Labiana, so tourists and residents could take pictures in a colorful and traditional kalesa.

Navidad wished that in the following years, more kutseros would join the event that commemorates Cebu’s history and freedom.

Barangayan

According to Ernesto Herrera, special assistant to the mayor for national agencies, the celebration was actually a revival of the original Barangayan which was first celebrated in 1998 when the mayor was still a city councilor.

The city government allotted P5 million for the whole celebration. Initially, the budget was capped at P10.5 million until it received negative reactions from netizens and public officials like Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival.

Herrera said that it was trimmed down as per instructions from the mayor.

The budget was used to fund a majority of the celebration’s expenses, which consists of the morning program, independence day photo exhibit, and prizes for the competition.

Herrera added that the Sinulog Foundation Inc. sponsored P3 million in total cash subsidy that was distributed to each of the participating barangays and that a private entity sponsored another P1 million for the Independence Day Ball.

Rama told reporters that the event would be a “prelude” to the official national celebration of the Sinulog festival in 2024.

“When we organized, we already had the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 in mind. This is just the preliminary,” the mayor said.

Rama added that this would help bring the attractions, culture, and heritage of the city to the rest of the world.

Victors

Ten barangays participated in the major street dance competition, namely Inayawan, San Nicolas Proper, Day-as, Sudlon I, Guadalupe, Suba, Quiot, Kalunasan, Pasil, and Apas.

Below are the winners of the Barangayan sa Sugbo:

Festival Queen

Barangay Guadalupe represented by Marianne Sinajon; Barangay Inayawan, represented by Frenzy Jean Macan; Barangay Pasil, represented by Krismerry Ramas

QUEENS. (From left) Krismerry Ramas of Barangay Pasil, Marianne Sinajon of Barangay Guadalupe, and Frenzy Jean Macan of Barangay Inayawan.

Street dancing

Barangay Inayawan; Barangay Guadalupe; Barangay San Nicolas Proper; Barangay Pasil; Barangay Quiot.

Best in costume

Barangay Inayawan

Best in musicality

Barangay Inayawan

Ritual showdown

Barangay Inayawan Barangay Guadalupe San Nicolas Proper Barangay Pasil Barangay Sudlon I

