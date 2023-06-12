VP Sara, Raffy Tulfo as 2028 presidential front-runners — survey | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A commissioned survey shows Vice President Sara Duterte is the ‘best leader to succeed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2028.’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in a message on Monday, June 12, tells Filipinos to ‘assert our liberty day by day,’ in an ‘age where battles remain but occur in places the eyes cannot see.’

Former senator Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon dies at the age of 88 on Monday, June 12. The Biazon family says it is ‘perfectly fitting’ that Biazon passed on Independence Day, adding he ‘dedicated his life and laid it on the line in defending freedom and democracy.’

The North Luzon Expressway Corporation (NLEX) will implement higher toll rates starting June 15. Rates will be hiked by an additional P7 in the open system, and P0.36 per kilometer in the closed system.

Rising gymnast Eldrew Yulo bags the vault silver in the men’s junior division of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore on Monday, June 12.

Actress and comedian Kaladkaren joins TV5’s Frontline Pilipinas, becoming the first transgender news anchor in the Philippines. She will present the latest entertainment news and trivia for Frontline Pilipinas.

After 132 years, Juan Luna’s missing masterpiece Hymen, oh Hyménée! has been found and returned to the Philippines for the first time.

British rock band Coldplay is coming back to the Philippines. Meanwhile, K-pop boy group EXO is set to make its highly-anticipated comeback on July 10 with the release of its new album EXIST. — Rappler.com